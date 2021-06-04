Ephrata teen dies after being swept away while swimming in irrigation canal Thursday

EPHRATA, Wash — An 18-year-old died after he was swept away while he was swimming in an irrigation canal on Thursday evening near Ephrata.
Authorities of Grant County Sheriff's Office said Jesus Contreras was swimming in the canal with friends around 6 p.m. when he slipped beneath the surface of the water. His body was discovered by the use of a GCSO drone about 100 yards downstream just before 7 p.m.
An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.
Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accidental drowning.
Responders from Grant County Fire District 13, Grant County Fire District #5, Ephrata Police Department, Moses Lake Firefighters, and American Medical Response Grant County aided in the search and recovery effort.