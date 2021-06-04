Ephrata teen dies after being swept away while swimming in irrigation canal Thursday

EPHRATA, Wash — An 18-year-old died after he was swept away while he was swimming in an irrigation canal on Thursday evening near Ephrata.

Authorities of Grant County Sheriff's Office said Jesus Contreras was swimming in the canal with friends around 6 p.m. when he slipped beneath the surface of the water. His body was discovered by the use of a GCSO drone about 100 yards downstream just before 7 p.m.