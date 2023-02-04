Eastern Washington wins 14th straight, tops Portland State

Tyreese Davis scored 27 points and Eastern Washington upped its win streak to 14 with a 98-88 victory over Portland State.

PORTLAND, Ore — Tyreese Davis scored 27 points and Eastern Washington upped its win streak to 14 with a 98-88 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Davis added six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (18-7, 12-0 Big Sky Conference), who boast the longest current winning streak in the nation. Steele Venters hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points with three steals. Angelo Allegri scored 13.

The Vikings (10-14, 4-7) were led by Cameron Parker with 29 points, 10 assists and five steals. Jorell Saterfield added 16 points. Hunter Woods contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

