Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — A man died in a Jack in the Box in Spokane Valley after walking in to seek help.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to the 2200 block of North Argonne Road around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man reportedly walked into the restaurant bleeding from his chest.

First responders, which included the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Fire, tried to help the man for what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He ended up dying at the scene, according to SVPD.

Investigators don't believe this incident is random but believe there is no threat to the public.