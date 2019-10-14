Now through October 16th, enter The Commodores Ticket Giveaway here. The popular American soul/funk band will be performing live at The Northern Quest Resort and Casino on January 16th, 2020. Two lucky winners will be receiving two tickets a piece to enjoy the concert with someone special.

See official rules below.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s The Commodores Ticket Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, The Commodores at Northern Quest Resort & Casino Ticket Giveaway is open to residents of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KREM-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Northern Quest Resort and Casino and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. Anyone who has won a KREM-TV contest or sweepstakes within 90 days prior to the start date of this Sweepstakes is not eligible to enter or win.

How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. (PST) on Monday, October 14, 2019 and end at 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Commodore Ticket Giveaway official registration page on Sponsor’s website (/prize-center) completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. Limit one (1) entry per person per drawing.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Winner Selection. Prior to each concert, following the schedule below, one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by 11:59 p.m. (PST) the night before the drawing. Entries not selected in a drawing will not roll over to subsequent drawings; entrants must separately enter each drawing in which they wish to participate. All dates and performers are tentative.

Prizes and Odds. Two (2) winners will each receive (2) General Admission tickets to see The Commodores at Northern Quest Resort and Casino, located at 100 N Hayford Rd, Airway Heights, WA 99001. Transportation to/from the venue and all other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. (Individual prize ARVs: $178). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within 24 hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223 within five (5) business days to receive tickets. Office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (PST) weekdays and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Northern Quest Resort and Casino including cancellations, delays, rescheduling, or closings.

Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Sponsor. The Commodores at Northern Quest Resort & Casino is sponsored by KREM-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 30, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit /prize-centeror send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable) to The Commodores at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Annelisa Wu at awu@krem.com