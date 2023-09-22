See Adam Sandler at the Spokane Arena

Enter to win tickets to see Adam Sandler October 16th at the Spokane Arena.

See rules for details.

ADAM SANDLER TICKET SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Adam Sandler Ticket Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the states of Washington or Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry and who are the parent or legal guardian of a legal U.S. resident of the states of Washington or Idaho who are 18 years or younger at the time of entry. Employees of KREM (“Administrator”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:00 a.m. PST October 2nd and will end October 8th, 2023 at 5p.m. PST.

During the Sweepstakes Period entrants may text “ADAM” to 509-448-2000 and enter to win. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries do not roll over between drawings; you must separately enter for each drawing for which you wish to be eligible. Entry forms, directions, requirements, deadlines and the maximum number of entries allowed are clearly published with each promotion posting and/or advertisement.

Winner Selection Prior to the event, one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by 11:59 p.m. (PST) the night before the drawing. This winner will receive a pair of two (2) General Admission tickets to the specified event at the Spokane Arena performance scheduled (as of the beginning of the sweepstakes entry period) to occur on the specified dates. Prize does not include transportation, parking, taxes or any other expenses.

Prizes and Odds One (1) Winner will receive two (2) General Admission tickets to the specified event at the Spokane Arena. Taxes, parking, transportation, and other expenses are not included and will be winners’ sole responsibility. Prizes subject to cancellation or change of date, time, venue, or lineup. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified at the email address or phone number provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within seventy-two (72) hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification or winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator. Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Administrator. Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Administrator in its sole discretion.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.