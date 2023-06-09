Comcast outage impacting KREM 2 viewers in Spokane

If you are unable to access KREM 2 through Comcast, you can still watch KREM 2 newscast anytime on our free streaming service - KREM 2+.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comcast is currently experiencing an outage that is affecting KREM 2 viewers in Spokane.

Currently, there is no estimated timeline for when KREM 2's signal on Comcast will be restored.

Viewers can contact Comcast's customer service team at 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) for assistance.

It's important to note that KREM 2's service is not being impacted on other cable providers' services.

If you are unable to access KREM 2 through Comcast, you can still watch KREM 2 newscast anytime on our free streaming service - KREM 2+. Instructions on how to download KREM 2+ to your smart TV can be found here.

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.