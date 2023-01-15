Colville Tribes Council member has passed away

Virgil "Smoker" Marchand was a council member for the Colville Tribes.

COLVILLE, Wash. — Colville Tribes Councilmember Virgil "Smoker" Marchand passed away on Friday.

Marchand served the Colville Business Council as the elected representative for the Omak District.

"The Colville Business Council is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our colleague, Smoker Marchand. Smoker was a strong voice for his people and he brought a unique perspective to tribal government. We will all miss him," said the chairman of the Colville Tribes, Jarred-Michael Erickson.

At this time, the Colville Tribe Council is giving time for family and friends to grieve.

"There will be time in the future to discuss Smoker's life and accomplishments. For now, we want to respect the privacy of Smoker's family and loved ones in this period of grief, and we ask others to do the same."

