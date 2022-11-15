Coeur d’Alene City Council to consider hiring a company to monitor vacation rentals

It has been estimated that the city has about 840 to 1,200 vacation rentals, with only 453 legally permitted.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may take action tonight on a proposal to hire a company for short-term rental host compliance services, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The move would give the city the means to go after an estimated 775 STRs operating without permits.

“In order for staff to make the best recommendations on how to proceed with future permitting, it is important to identify where the illegal rental units are located” and what effect that is having on neighborhood integrity, according to a city report.

Renata McLeod, municipal services director, said there are more than 70 rental sites on the internet, and the city does not have the resources to monitor them. Granicus, however, has the programs and staffing to do that.

Staff is recommending the city hire Granicus based in St. Paul, Minn., for $51,784. It would identify owners of non-licensed STRs, send out notification letters when the city is ready, continue compliance monitoring, and host a 24/7 hotline.

The General Services/Public Works Committee approved the request earlier this month.

The company would need about six weeks to identify unlicensed STRs and provide the city with names and addresses.

It plans to cover the cost of hiring Granicus with a fee increase for STR permits.

Many residents have complained STRs are hurting neighborhoods due to noise, trash and vehicles and RVs parked on streets, as well as loss of character and community.

The city has been considering ways to deal with a rising number of STRs. It is looking into new rules and might limit their numbers on a block.

The current fine for operating an STR without a permit is $100. The city may increase that substantially.

STR owners have argued the city should just enforce the current rules adopted in 2017. They have said that STRs bolster the economy, bring guests to town, and cause few problems.

The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 tonight in the Library Community Room.