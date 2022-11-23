City of Springdale asking residents to boil water before using it

Residents in Springdale are asked to boil the water for at least one minute before using it.

SPRINGDALE, Idaho — The City of Springdale is asking residents to boil their water before using it.

The city issued the boil advisory on Wednesday, and it will be in effect until further notice. Residents are asked to boil the water for at least one minute before using it.

Here are the city's recommendations:

Bring your drinking water to a full rolling boil for around one minute. After that, allow it to cool before using it.

Since the cooling of the water will take around 30 minutes, make sure to create a plan.

Boil a batch of water in advance so you will not use it hot and burn yourself.

You can use boiled water for washing, drinking, and cooking.

The city is currently working on the issue but is unknown when it will be resolved. For additional information, contact Springdale City Hall at 509 258 7258.

