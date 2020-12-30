All-clear given after downtown Leavenworth bomb threat forces evacuations

Evacuations were in place for the downtown Leavenworth corridor and people outside of the area were asked to shelter-in-place. Highway 2 was also closed.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Authorities gave the all-clear early Wednesday morning after a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth forced evacuations and a shelter-in-place.

The areas of downtown had been searched by the Washington State Patrol's Bomb Team and a K-9 team with the FBI and were determined to be clear as of 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post shared by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous man called 911 on Tuesday night to report an explosive device in a garbage can in the 800 block of Front Street, Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a Facebook post. Deputies and WSP responded to the area and began evacuations in the downtown corridor.

Cascade Medical Center was under lockdown and people outside of the area were asked to shelter-in-place. Highway 2 was also closed and traffic was re-routed.

Containment of the area was then established and the WSP Bomb Technician Team helped by searching the identified area using additional resources and K-9 teams.

After the area was cleared, the WSP Bomb Team turned the immediate are back over to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. All evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, along with the highway closure, have since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives unit.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information about arrests.