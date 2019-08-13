SPOKANE, Wash. — A car nearly crashed into a home at Maple Street and Queen Avenue in Spokane and another rolled onto its side on Tuesday morning.

KREM’s Nicole Hernandez said a Subaru drove up the bank of a home’s front yard, hitting a small corner of the home. The driver was not injured.

A tow truck arrived to remove the car on the embankment at about 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two people in the Jeep that rolled on its side were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive, said Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department. He said the passenger in the Jeep was ejected.

Watch RAW footage of the scene here

Mike Carroll, who was driving a Subaru, told Hernandez he was driving down Maple Street when the other car hit his front right side, sending him into the yard and flipping the other car. O'Brien confirmed this information.

Police believe the Jeep ran a stop sign, O'Brien said. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing a seat belt.

Carroll said he is lucky he did not hit more of the house or the boulders in the yard.

Maple Street is closed at Queen Avenue while authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

