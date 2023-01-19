Camp Hope drops to less than 150 residents

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count Camp Hope had in the fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Camp Hope encampment has an estimate of 138 people, 98 tents/structures, 20 RVs, 4 vehicles and 8 sites tagged for removal.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the site is continuing to shrink compared to the 467-person count Camp Hope had in the fall.

Some residents have moved off-site or found other lodging options. Outreach groups will help people struggling to move find options among available housing.

As of Jan. 9, 51 people had moved from Camp Hope and into Catalyst emergency housing facility. People who moved from Camp Hope to Catalyst receive case management, employment and behavioral health services.

Camp Hope residents are receiving employment training programs and information on how to be set up for success as they leave the camp.

