Large brush fire burning behind Mt. Nebo Cemetery

SPOKANE, Wash. — A large brush fire is burning near Palisades Park according to a KREM 2's Tim Pham.

The fire is on the hill above Mt. Nebo Cemetery off Government Way. Fire District 10, the Department of Natural Resources and Airway Heights are responding according to KREM 2 Photojournalist Roger Hatcher. There are ten units on the scene altogether.

Crews have the fire contained and are expecting to be out at the scene for the next five hours, according to Hatcher. The fire started in a pile of wood and bushes and debris. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire District 10 is fighting a fire just behind Mt Nebo Cemetery off of government way. pic.twitter.com/UhA1N4jZDl — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) August 1, 2020

High heat has been contributing to a spike in wildfires in Washington. One brush fire damaged an apartment building on Spokane's South Hill Friday.

Multiple severe wildfires throughout the Inland Northwest prompted Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz to sign a statewide burn ban last Wednesday.

A release from the Department of Natural resources referenced the following fires as reason for the ban:

The Colockum Fire near Wenatchee, which has burned 3,337 acres. Approximately, 2,305 of those acres are DNR jurisdiction. The other 1,032 acres are on Chelan County Fire District 1 jurisdiction.

The second largest is the Anglin Fire, located just east of Tonasket.

The Greenhouse Fire near Nespelem has burned 5,146 acres.

The Green Fire, near Synarep, which burned roughly 700 acres.