Boyfriend speaks after deadly confrontation over political sign in Skagit County

Kamran Cohee, 32, was shot and killed Saturday, after court documents say her boyfriend tried to steal a political sign.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A woman is charged with second-degree murder after a deadly confrontation over a political sign in Skagit County.

Angela Conijn, 55, is charged in the death of Kamran Cohee, 32, outside Conijn's home in the Big Lake area, just east of Mount Vernon.

At Conijn’s first court appearance Wednesday, her attorney said the shooting was in self-defense, but the victim’s boyfriend denies that claim.

“I can’t believe this is happening, I just want to wake up from this nightmare,” said Joshua Tryon.

Tryon said he and Cohee were driving home after sledding Saturday, when they pulled off on Big Lake Road in Mount Vernon, to let some air out of their tires to help navigate the snow.

Tryon admits he saw a “Loren Culp for Governor” sign and grabbed it.

“I think I threw it in the back of my truck, and I hopped back in my truck,” he said.

According to court documents, Conijn and her husband, John, saw Tryon take the sign and confronted the couple.

“I should have left at that moment, but adrenaline was rushing,” Tryon admitted.

Details on how the fight escalated are sketchy, but at some point, Tryon and Cohee both got out of the car and the fight continued. Conijn allegedly got a gun and fired, killing Cohee.

“It never needed to come to a gun. I didn’t have a weapon, me and him were just fighting,” Tryon said.

Conijn was wearing a sling on her arm at Wednesday's court appearance. Her attorney argued that she be released without bail.

“Your Honor, this is a case of self-defense and defense of others. This is an absolute defense to the charges that are contained within there,” said attorney Brett Purtzer in Skagit County Court.

In response, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brandon Platter told the judge, “By both accounts, the assault had essentially stopped by the time Ms. Conijn fired the weapon.”

Tryon believes there’s no case for self-defense.

“He saw me pull his sign… the Loren Culp sign. There’s no way this is self-defense. The evidence will prove that. Kamran was shot in front of the truck; we were nowhere near their house,” he said.

Tryon said he carries the burden of what happened.

“I have a lot of guilt because I’m the one that ultimately stopped to get that sign, over something silly, you know, and my girlfriend lost her life because of it,” he said.

Conijn’s bail was initially set at $500,000 but at the hearing, the judge reduced it to $250,000.

The judge also ordered that if she posts bail, all firearms, ammunition and weapons be removed from her home.