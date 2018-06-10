We cover high school football extensively on KREM 2, bringing you highlights from several games every week.

But this week, arguably the biggest highlight came not during the game, but at halftime.

At Sandpoint High School, Friday was homecoming night. As always, the student body elected a homecoming court

This year, the king’s name is Eliyah Allen. Eliyah has Downe’s Syndrome, and at halftime today came the big reveal: his peers had chosen him as their homecoming king.

“A king in a crown,” he said.

The Sandpoint Bulldogs lost on the field Friday night, but it’s hard to argue that this community went home that night as anything other than winners.

