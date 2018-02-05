SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A Sandpoint firefighter is vying for the title of ‘Sexiest Vegan Next Door.’

Gwen Le Tutour beat out hundreds of entrants from across the nation to advance to the final round of 10 male and 10 female contestants for the contest done by PETA.

PETA said Le Tutour went vegan in 2012 after watching Earthlings while volunteering as a marine engineer with Sea Shepherd, an experience that saw him save 932 whales while working to combat an illegal whaling fleet. He encourages his fellow firefighters to eat more vegan meals and has persuaded a colleague to go vegan.

"I lead by example and focus on the positive rather than on the negative," he says. "Whether people are motivated to go vegan for their health, the environment, or for the animals, the result is the same in the end: a happier planet," Le Tutour told PETA.

Le Tutour broke a world record on April 29 after running 100 miles in full firefighting gear for a good cause. He and his wife started a nonprofit aimed at preventing cancer. Rather than preaching to others about what causes cancer, he wanted to inspire others to do things to prevent it in the first place. He often promotes the connection between vegan eating and cancer prevention on social media.

He also sells vegan baked goods at the local farmer’s market with his wife and is working to finalize plans to open an all-vegan bed and breakfast this summer.

Voting to help PETA determine which finalists it should select as the winners ends at noon eastern time on May 14. PETA will select the winners based on several factors, including vote count. Visitors to PETA.org can help PETA select the winners, one man and one woman, who will each receive a free vacation for two to Maui, Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel.

