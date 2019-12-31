SANDPOINT, Idaho — Avista has restored power to almost all of its customers after 4,385 of its customers were without power on Tuesday.

As of 3:40 p.m., about 100 Avista customers were still without power.

Also on Tuesday, 7,847 Northern Lights Power customers were without power due to 10 different outages in the Sandpoint area.

By 3:40 p.m, the number of affected NLP customers was down to 3,480, with power estimated to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

The Avista outages are listed as being caused due to weather, while the NLP outages were caused by an issue at a nearby dam.

Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho woke up to snow on Tuesday morning, which has since turned to rain in some areas.

Dec. 31 Avista outages
Dec. 31 Avista outages
KREM

RELATED: 18-wheeler truck tailgates snow plow; WSDOT warns to give them some room

RELATED: Top 10 local stories from around the Inland Northwest in 2019