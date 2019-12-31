SANDPOINT, Idaho — Avista has restored power to almost all of its customers after 4,385 of its customers were without power on Tuesday.

As of 3:40 p.m., about 100 Avista customers were still without power.

Also on Tuesday, 7,847 Northern Lights Power customers were without power due to 10 different outages in the Sandpoint area.

By 3:40 p.m, the number of affected NLP customers was down to 3,480, with power estimated to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

The Avista outages are listed as being caused due to weather, while the NLP outages were caused by an issue at a nearby dam.

Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho woke up to snow on Tuesday morning, which has since turned to rain in some areas.

Dec. 31 Avista outages

