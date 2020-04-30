BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler announced that the sheriff's office has filed a motion for summary judgement in its suit against the City of Sandpoint for banning guns at a local festival.

According to a release, Wheeler said the office's legal team filed the motion because "the matter needs to be settle by the court prior to the festival being held, and it is my job as Sheriff to preserve and protect the rights of the public and enforce the law county-wide."

The BCSO filed a lawsuit against the City of Sandpoint last September after the city banned guns at its Festival at Sandpoint, which is held at the public War Memorial Field.

Wheeler argues that the decision violates Idaho law.

In response to the lawsuit, city leaders have previously maintained that they lease the lakeside property to festival organizers and don't impose a ban of their own.

Although festival organizers have traditionally not allowed guns into War Memorial Field, both city officials and Wheeler say the matter gained attention last year after festival organizers began increasing security measures at the event and notifying attendees of the policy.

RELATED: Lawsuit over Bonner County levy ballot language moves forward

RELATED: Bonner County sues Sandpoint over festival gun ban