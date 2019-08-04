SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved childhood toy many people will remember is making a comeback – at least in Spokane.

A team of nearly a dozen Avista electricians worked for about a month to a build a giant “Lite Brite” now featured at the Mobius Children’s Museum in downtown Spokane. They volunteered time and materials to create the giant toy, which the museum has wanted for about two years now.

The volunteers who helped put it together say they enjoy any work that allows them to spread joy.

“When we brought it down here and took our picture with it, it was an amazing feeling for our whole shop. Anything we can do to give back to our community is a great opportunity for us,” said Jason Weil with Avista.

Mobius staff say their goal is to create a fun and educational environment for kids that helps them explore and create while having fun.

“There's something special about seeing children interact and learn. We want them to learn while they are playing we think it's very important for them,” said Mobius Children’s Museum CEO Karen Hudson.

The Lite Brite has been at the museum for less than two weeks and staff say its popularity continues to grow.

The Mobius Children’s Museum is located on the lower level of River Park Square and is for kids up to 8 years old. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kierra Elfalan