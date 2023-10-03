Avista's bill assistance program reaches new Washington customers

If qualified, the discount will be applied to customers' electric bills for the next two years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Avista program is expanding financial assistance services to more Washington residents.

Avista's "My Energy Discount- Washington" program will help residents save money every month if they qualify. Avista said the new program’s requirements will allow more residents to receive a discount. Qualified residents can also use other programs and services in the community, like emergency assistance.

Discounts are personalized for each customer depending on their household size and income. If approved, the discount will apply to customer's bills for the next two years.

“We’re excited to present this program to our Washington customers,” said Tamara Bradley, Manager of Social Impact at Avista. “Help is now easy to access and available today. Customers are encouraged to sign up and take advantage of this monthly savings opportunity, before cold weather settles in."

According to Avista, applying only takes a few minutes and there is no paperwork required.

To apply or learn more about the program, click here.

