1-year-old girl at center of Yakima AMBER Alert found

The Yakima Police Department tweeted the girl was found just before noon Sunday.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert Sunday morning was found, according to the Yakima Police Department.

According to the AMBER Alert, a gold 2014 GMC Acadia was stolen from a post office parking lot with the 1-year-old still inside.

Yakima police tweeted the vehicle was found without the girl in Sunnyside after a resident reported seeing it. Police tweeted a short time later that the girl had been located.

