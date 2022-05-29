x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

1-year-old girl at center of Yakima AMBER Alert found

The Yakima Police Department tweeted the girl was found just before noon Sunday.
Credit: TEGNA

YAKIMA, Wash. — The 1-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert Sunday morning was found, according to the Yakima Police Department.

According to the AMBER Alert, a gold 2014 GMC Acadia was stolen from a post office parking lot with the 1-year-old still inside.

Yakima police tweeted the vehicle was found without the girl in Sunnyside after a resident reported seeing it. Police tweeted a short time later that the girl had been located.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

    

Related Articles


More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in Moses Lake woman's murder appears in court and other top stories at 11 p.m.