AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Cassia County girl

Alaina Duey was last seen on Tuesday morning.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing four-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

The office took a report stating four-year-old Alaina Duey was missing or kidnapped on Tuesday.

Alaina's mother, Natalia Duey, told officers that Alaina's grandma, Elizabeth Rose Crofts, picked Alaina up from a Burley residence in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix. Crofts was supposed to take Alaina to school but never made it there, according to Duey.

Duey then went to Crofts' hotel room at the Budget Motel and found she had checked out.

Deputies said Crofts may be traveling to Boise of the state of Arizona. According to Duey, Crofts was told she could not take Alaina with her.

No contact has been made with Croft since Tuesday morning.

Alaina is 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds and has brown hair and hazel or brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow-colored shirt with a flower on it, and grey boots, according to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office.

Crofts is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes.

If you see Alaina Duey or Elizabeth Crofts, please contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or call 911.