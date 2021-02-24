AMBER Alert: Car stolen in Renton with child inside

Renton police are looking for a suspect who stole a car from a Safeway parking lot with a 5-year-old child inside.

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a child who was left inside a car parked at a Safeway and the car was stolen.

The vehicle is a gray 2019 Toyota C-HR with WA license plate: BPR7686. It was parked at the Safeway at 200 South 3rd Street in Renton.

The child is described as a 5-year-old, Asian female, with brown hair and eyes, wearing a white long sleeve shirt and pink crocs. Her name is Azalia and she's about 3 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds, police said.

The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, last seen wearing a gray jacket.