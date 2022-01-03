New airline launches Spokane flights

Aha! airlines offers flights between Spokane and Reno three times a week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane travelers have a new option to fly starting Dec. 15, when aha! Airlines launches service between Spokane International Airport and Reno. The inaugural flight from Spokane is scheduled to take off at 3:15 pm and arrive in Reno two hours later.

Aha!, which stands for "air-hotel-adventure," is a new airline from ExpressJet Airlines.

Aha! will fly to Spokane International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Spokane is the ninth western U.S. city served with nonstop flights from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which serves both Reno and Lake Tahoe.

If you are interested in flying with aha! Airlines from Spokane, here is what you need to know:

Flight Schedule

Monday, Wednesday & Friday (through Jan. 3, 2022)

Depart Reno 12:25pm

Arrive Spokane 2:24 pm

Depart Spokane 3:15 pm

Arrive Reno 5:14 pm

Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday (starting Jan. 6, 2022)

Depart Reno 12:05 pm

Arrive Spokane 2:04 pm

Depart Spokane 2:55 pm

Arrive Reno 4:54 pm

Bookings are open through May 31, 2022.

Fare tiers

Flights between Spokane and Reno on aha! Airlines start at $79 for the budget fare. It is one of three tiers of fares the airline offers.

Budget: No changes or refunds permitted.

No changes or refunds permitted. Standard: Non-refundable, changes permitted for $25 fee plus any increase in fare up to 24 hours prior to flight time. Tickets are non-transferable.

Non-refundable, changes permitted for $25 fee plus any increase in fare up to 24 hours prior to flight time. Tickets are non-transferable. Flex: Fares are fully refundable and changes are permitted at no charge up to 24 hours prior to flight time. An increase in fare may apply. Tickets are non-transferable.

Bag Fees

Personal item: One free

Carry-on bag: $30

First checked bag: $30

Second checked bag: $50

Additional bags beyond two: $100

Oversize/Overweight bags: $50

For more details on baggage fees and information click here.

Other Fees

Seat selection: Fees may vary. When KREM 2 checked the aha! website, we found feeds ranging from $10 to $30.

Fees may vary. When KREM 2 checked the aha! website, we found feeds ranging from $10 to $30. Pets: Starting at $75 for a small pet in the cabin. The pet must fit under the seat.

Starting at $75 for a small pet in the cabin. The pet must fit under the seat. Priority boarding: $10

$10 Sports equipment: $30 (one pair of skis and boots or one golf bag are counted as baggage and not subject to the sports equipment charge)

Cities served by aha! Airlines