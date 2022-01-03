New airline launches Spokane flights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane travelers have a new option to fly starting Dec. 15, when aha! Airlines launches service between Spokane International Airport and Reno. The inaugural flight from Spokane is scheduled to take off at 3:15 pm and arrive in Reno two hours later.
Aha!, which stands for "air-hotel-adventure," is a new airline from ExpressJet Airlines.
Aha! will fly to Spokane International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Spokane is the ninth western U.S. city served with nonstop flights from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which serves both Reno and Lake Tahoe.
If you are interested in flying with aha! Airlines from Spokane, here is what you need to know:
Flight Schedule
Monday, Wednesday & Friday (through Jan. 3, 2022)
- Depart Reno 12:25pm
- Arrive Spokane 2:24 pm
- Depart Spokane 3:15 pm
- Arrive Reno 5:14 pm
Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday (starting Jan. 6, 2022)
- Depart Reno 12:05 pm
- Arrive Spokane 2:04 pm
- Depart Spokane 2:55 pm
- Arrive Reno 4:54 pm
Bookings are open through May 31, 2022.
Fare tiers
Flights between Spokane and Reno on aha! Airlines start at $79 for the budget fare. It is one of three tiers of fares the airline offers.
- Budget: No changes or refunds permitted.
- Standard: Non-refundable, changes permitted for $25 fee plus any increase in fare up to 24 hours prior to flight time. Tickets are non-transferable.
- Flex: Fares are fully refundable and changes are permitted at no charge up to 24 hours prior to flight time. An increase in fare may apply. Tickets are non-transferable.
Bag Fees
- Personal item: One free
- Carry-on bag: $30
- First checked bag: $30
- Second checked bag: $50
- Additional bags beyond two: $100
- Oversize/Overweight bags: $50
For more details on baggage fees and information click here.
Other Fees
- Seat selection: Fees may vary. When KREM 2 checked the aha! website, we found feeds ranging from $10 to $30.
- Pets: Starting at $75 for a small pet in the cabin. The pet must fit under the seat.
- Priority boarding: $10
- Sports equipment: $30 (one pair of skis and boots or one golf bag are counted as baggage and not subject to the sports equipment charge)
Cities served by aha! Airlines
- Spokane, WA
- Pasco/Tri-Cities, WA
- Reno, NV
- Medford/Ashland, OR
- Eugene/Springfield, OR
- Redmond/Bend, OR
- Ontario/Los Angeles, CA
- Bakersfield, CA
- Eureka/Arcata, CA
- Fresno, CA
- Palm Springs, CA - starts January 3, 2022