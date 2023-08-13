WSP responding to deadly motorcycle crash on eastbound I-90 near Ritzville

According to WSP, the crash occurred at a fence 13 miles east of Ritzville.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on eastbound I-90 near milepost 233.

According to WSP, the crash occurred at a fence 13 miles east of Ritzville. First responders attempted to revive the motorcyclist at the scene, but the rider succumbed to their injuries.

Traffic in the area is not affected.

