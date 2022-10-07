Abortion rights advocates rally in Coeur d'Alene

Activists gather in Coeur d'Alene in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Despite the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, abortion rights advocates are continuing to call for nationwide abortion access.

Advocates in north Idaho gathered together outside the Coeur d'Alene library to rally for several hours Sunday. The theme of the rally was “Stop taking our rights.”

Since the Supreme Court overturned the historic decision, abortions could be illegal under Idaho state law.

Planned parenthood has filed a lawsuit against Idaho’s ban on abortions, stating the ban violates rights to privacy and equal protection under the Idaho constitution.

Local advocates said there’s more to this fight to protect abortion access.

Hailey McFadden said at 16 years old, she has never seen an America without national abortion access.

"There shouldn't be any policing by anyone over what I can do with my body," McFadden said.

McFadden was one of 50 abortion rights advocates, rallying and marching around the city park.

People said they’re continuing to fight for the supreme court to reverse their decision to overturning Roe vs Wade.

"I'm a dad, a granddad, a brother, a son, and I can have a voice in this," Eric Stanley a rally supporter said. "As a self-proclaimed fat, old, white guy, fat, old white guys don't have to hold all the power in this country."