Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston serve cocktails in downtown Boise

Boiseans flocked by the hundreds to see the "Breaking Bad" stars. While at Western Proper on Saturday, Paul yelled out "I love Idaho, I love all of you!"

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After Idaho native Aaron Paul announced he was coming to the City of Trees this weekend with "Breaking Bad" co-star and Dos Hombres partner Bryan Cranston, Boiseans flocked by the hundreds to have a drink with the duo.

With the 11th Treefort Music Fest in full swing, Paul and Cranston picked the perfect time to promote their Mezcal liquor and serve drinks all over town. The two were seen out and about Friday night, with multiple events scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The weekend in Boise began with appearances at spots such as Fork, Calle 75 Street Tacos, Reef and Humpin' Hannah's Friday.

Paul and Cranston served up Dos Hombres at Hannah's a day earlier than expected, but don't worry – the popular spot said the actors will "be back, maybe even [Saturday] night."

In a Facebook post, Humpin' Hannah's thanked the duo, writing "these guys brought their A-game, serving up trays of Palomas & Oaxacan Waters using their special brand of smoky Mezcal, Dos Hombres."

We were graced with a visit last night from two of the nicest guys you'll ever want to meet: Breaking Bad's Bryan... Posted by Humpin' Hannah's on Saturday, March 25, 2023

On Saturday, Paul and Cranston took over popular Boise parlor Western Proper, where it was a jam-packed house. KTVB was able to squeeze into the spot to hear from die-hard fans of the Idaho native.

As Boiseans crowded Paul and he handed out Dos Hombres mixed drinks, the hometown star yelled out, "I love Idaho! I love all of you!"

One person at Western Proper told KTVB they were "a little shaky" with nerves to meet Paul, but admitted it was "super special." Another long-time fan was smiling ear-to-ear on Saturday, and said they were "out of my mind" to see Paul.

Finally, Paul and Cranston took a trip to the center of Treefort at 12th Street and Bannock Street, where Paul originally announced they would be hosting a happy hour at the old Greyhound "bus station."

Dos Hombres' website said the Mezcal is a, "unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico."

@aaronpaul in the house! We’re proud to feature @doshombres in our selection of mezcals. Thank you for stopping in. Posted by Calle 75 Street Tacos on Friday, March 24, 2023

Welcome back to Boise, Aaron! Breaking Bad actor and Boise native, Aaron Paul was in the house today!! Aaron and co-star... Posted by Fork on Friday, March 24, 2023

Watch more Local News: