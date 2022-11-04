AAA: crude oil prices are decreasing, but Idahoans are not seeing relief at the pump

Recent plans to release crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve may have put downward pressure on gas prices, but not much has changed in Idaho yet.

BOISE, Idaho — With recent reports of crude oil being released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in China, crude oil prices are going down, but Idahoans have not seen much change at the pumps yet.

On average, Idahoans are paying $4.40 per gallon, two cents less than a week ago, according to AAA. However, AAA also reported that the national average is currently at $4.11 per gallon, eight cents less than last week.

"It's too early to tell if tapping the reserve will achieve the ultimate goal of helping stabilize the global supply, as that strategy is just getting underway," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for crude hit a high point of $124 per barrel about a month ago, and it's trading near $94 today, so a continuation of that trend would be welcome news as people start thinking about driving more this spring."

Here is a look at Idaho gas prices as of 4/11/22:

Boise - $4.53

Coeur d'Alene - $4.01

Franklin - $4.46

Idaho Falls - $4.38

Lewiston - $4.08

Pocatello - $4.41

Twin Falls - $4.50

"Supply and demand, both in the gas and crude oil markets, may fluctuate quite a bit over the next few weeks, and we may experience wobbly prices at the pump," Conde said. "In the meantime, please accept some tried-and-true advice – if you own more than one vehicle, drive the car with the best MPG for daily errands, and remove excess weight from the roof and out of the trunk to stretch your dollar. Finally, bundle trips and avoid stop-and-go traffic as much as possible."

