$5 million grant will help alleviate traffic in Spokane Valley

The grant allows Spokane Valley to begin constructing a railroad underpass where BNSF tracks cross Pines Road (State Route 27).

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) granted Spokane Valley $5 million which brings the Valley closer to achieving its road improvement efforts.

"These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion, better emergency access, a boost to economic development and more," Sen. Mike Padden (R-Spokane Valley) said.

This grant allows Spokane Valley to begin constructing a railroad underpass where BNSF tracks cross Pines Road (State Route 27).

The grant also contributes to the construction of a nearby roundabout near the intersection of Pines Road and Trent Avenue (State Route 290).

According to Padden, the current Pines Road-BNSF crossing ranks as one of Washington's top railroad issues.

Not only is it a problem for emergency vehicles, but also traffic congestion.

The BNSF crossing sees an estimated 67 train crossings daily equaling 2,400 vehicles delayed each day due to the crossing being blocked for more than 3 1/2 hours a day.

“Between the new underpass and the new roundabout, this will mean a huge improvement in the flow of traffic. Today’s announcement of funding puts it all one step closer to reality,” Padden said Friday.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.