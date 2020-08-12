Kyla Guest, the mother of four-year-old Kyanne, says she wants her daughter to be a light in everyone's life.

NAMPA, Idaho — The mother of a four-year-old girl who died after a driver hit her in a Nampa crosswalk is now opening up for the first time about the moments leading up to her daughter's death.

Four-year-old Kyanne and her two older sisters, Reese and Paige, were walking back home from a gas station when Nampa Police say a driver hit Kyanne and her 13-year-old sister.

Tragically, Kyanne died at the scene. Paramedics took her sister to the hospital where she was later released.

“Paige didn’t even know what happened," Kyanne's mother Kyla Guest said. "She said Kyanne said to her, 'Look at my gum it's pink, it's so pretty,' and Paige said, 'Yeah it is,' and then she turned to keep walking and she said she felt Kyanne's hand slip out of hers."

Her daughters told her they were almost in the middle of the crosswalk when they got hit.

"I don’t know the name of the driver, but I want him and his family to know I’m not angry," Guest said. "I’m not angry at him. I was the first night, but I can’t be. I could've done that, I could've made that mistake. I want [Kyanne] to be a light in his life.”

Kyanne was special: she loved mermaids, the movie Frozen, and wanted to be famous and to dance for the world, according to her mother.

“God gave me the name Kyanne for a reason," Guest said. "She was such a spicy little thing. She was bossy and sassy but so loving. She loved babies and puppies and coffee and dessert."

The family is now getting ready to say their final goodbyes to the little girl who they say lit up their lives.

“I got her for four years, and now I get to share her with everybody,” Guest said.

Hours after the crash, KTVB saw a growing memorial for Kyanne at the scene of the accident. Her mother wants to thank the community for its support and all of the first responders who were on scene that day and helped them.

On Thursday, the family will hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release to celebrate Kyanne's life. It's open to the public. You can find the details here.

Police say the driver involved stayed on the scene after the incident and is cooperating. The accident is still under investigation.

