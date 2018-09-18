SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For 97 people in Spokane Valley, it’s the end of the road.

They come from more than 40 different countries and on Monday, during National Citizenship Day, they took their oath of allegiance to finally become United States citizens.

KREM 2 spoke with three people Monday who became U.S. citizens.

There was Eunice Njihia, who is originally from Kenya. She's been in the States for ten years... but her dream of becoming an American began many years ago.

"I was a little girl... and we had a neighbor who was really doing well. And I used to hear people say: oh, so and so from there is in America,” Njihia said. “So I told my dad I want to go there, so I can help you guys."

Then there’s Anna Quincy, originally from Bulgaria. After 12 years in the United States, she decided it was time to officially adopt her adopted country.

"I became 33 last year, and I just realized it's been one third of my life that I've been in this country, and it's home for me,” Quincy said.

Surajudin’s story is more dire. He's from Afghanistan, and constant violence forced him eventually leave the country.

"My country is not safe,” he said. “Every day it's fight. And people die every day. It's not safe, like we are safe here."

Becoming an American took patience and perseverance. But on Monday, all the hard work -- all the tests and the forms and the waiting – it was all worth it.

"I climbed a mountain,” Quincy said. “I'm on top right now. And I have a proud American flag."

The new citizens were immediately eager to get in on the many perks most of us take for granted, such as traveling on an American passport, or voting.

"I have freedom,” Quincy said. “I have freedom to travel. I have freedom to be who I want to be. And I can vote."

