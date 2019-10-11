SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington is suing the parent company of Value Village claiming it misled customers into thinking their stores are non-profit.

The stores in the Spokane area paid the Rypien foundation a flat fee per month for the use of their name and logo. However, Rypien was not paid for all donations according to a released statement from the Washington State Attorney's Office.

The Rypien foundation assists families who are battling childhood cancer through the support of community organizations that provide direct family support and services to children with cancer and their families.

“Value Village profited by misleading Washingtonians into believing that it was a nonprofit,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in the statement.

Judge Roger Rogoff found that Value Village misled Washingtonians that their purchases benefit charities. In fact, no portion of any purchases in any store owned by Value Village’s parent company, TVI Inc., has ever benefitted charities.

“My office received numerous complaints from consumers who feel deceived by Value Village’s advertising," Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in the statement.

Ferguson filed a lawsuit in December 2017 against Bellevue-based TVI Inc., the company that owns Value Village. The lawsuit alleged that the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade with an aggressive marketing campaign.

