Most Washington health care workers with COVID-19 allegations aren’t disciplined

The state of Washington fails to identify doctors who issue an excessive number of medical exemptions without legitimate medical reasons.

A 'reactive' approach :

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – As public and private workers across the state bypass workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandates with medical exemptions signed by a doctor, the state of Washington fails to identify doctors who issue an excessive number of those vaccine waivers without legitimate medical reasons, a KING 5 investigation found.

There are documented cases of doctors in Washington and across the country who financially profited from people looking to circumvent COVID-19 vaccine or childhood immunization requirements. But the state doesn’t compile data on which or how many of its medical professionals are signing exemptions.

Even at Washington state agencies, where more than 1,300 people requested medical exemptions in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Oct. 18 COVID vaccine mandate, human resources officials are not required to track or monitor providers with suspicious practices when processing exemption requests.

Instead, like many other states, Washington relies on the state Department of Health (DOH) and its medical boards and commissions to review and investigate COVID-related complaints against medical professionals. It’s a process that, experts say, makes it difficult to catch doctors misusing the exemption process because the patients receiving the forms are in “cahoots” with the doctors and unlikely to file a complaint.

“The thing about medical boards is they are reactive…They don’t do preventative regulation,” said Ross Silverman, professor of health services administration and policy at Temple University’s College of Public Health in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “It’s relying on the system to kind of catch up with the violators.”

For months, one Ellensburg osteopathic physician featured in a November KING 5 investigation went undetected by some employers and public health officials as she repeatedly wrote COVID vaccine and mask exemption forms for patients across Washington state without conducting a medical exam or asking any medical questions, in some cases.

Reporters found the provider, Dr. Anna Elperin, potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars a month from exemptions she sold to patients – including to four undercover journalists, who paid a total of $750 for the exemption forms. The forms claimed they had medical conditions that precluded them from getting the COVID vaccine and wearing masks. The journalists say they don’t have any such medical conditions.

The medical exemption process is supposed to be reserved for a small percentage of people who have one of few legitimate medical conditions that may prevent coronavirus vaccination. In Washington state, public employees who wished to avoid the mandate also had the option to seek a vaccine exemption on religious grounds – a route that proved to be significantly more popular among thousands of unvaccinated state workers. But medical ethicists explain that exemptions signed by doctors are more likely to receive approval from employers without receiving much scrutiny.

“It’s very difficult for a non-health care provider to question the judgement of a signed, essentially sworn statement (from a doctor) that their clinical judgment is telling them that this person has a risk,” Silverman said. “It’s very hard to overcome that unless you happen to have a health professional doing the review of those applications.”

In the Ellensburg area, at least 25 public employees – including university students and staff, K-12 educators and an emergency response professional – received vaccine or mask exemptions signed by Elperin, according to public records KING 5 obtained while spot-checking a handful of public agencies and institutions in Kittitas County.

There were also hundreds of other patients who drove hours from faraway cities – like Bellingham, Seattle and Spokane – to receive Elperin’s exemptions, according to three of her former employees.

Public records show one Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) employee, based out of the agency’s Moses Lake division, received COVID vaccine and mask exemption forms signed by Elperin in October – one week before the state’s vaccine mandate deadline.

L&I reported it did not approve the employee’s exemption request. But it’s not clear how many private and public employers across the state did accept Elperin's forms or how many COVID vaccines and mask exemptions she signed.

“It’s so insidious – the way that some health care professionals have really tried to monetize and grift people who have real legitimate vaccine concerns and hesitancy,” said Dr. Kolina Koltai, a nationally recognized Seattle-based researcher who studies the anti-vaccination movement on social media. “It’s an abuse of the system. It’s almost unforgivable.”

When confronted in November about the medical exemptions she issued to four undercover journalists, Elperin unequivocally denied that she was running an “exemption mill.”

The doctor said she had “no idea” if she wrote exemptions for the journalists without asking them medical questions or conducting medical exams because she would have to “go back and carefully review the chart.”

Weeks after KING 5’s first report, reporters contacted Elperin via email on Dec. 15 to give her a chance to share information for this story and another opportunity to respond to the allegations against her. She replied a day later, writing:

"You are continuing to be a disgrace to the profession of an investigative journalism. You should be ashamed of calling yourself an AMERICAN. May I get you a one way ticket out of this country? I will pay for a one-way ticket out of this country … to…. Perhaps, VENEZUALA, (sic) CHINA, or RUSSIA? Anyone who would like to sponsor AMERICA HATERS TO LEAVE ?!?!

Hit Me up. Lets (sic) start a GOFUNDME"

Koltai, the researcher who works at University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, said Elperin’s case reveals the state of Washington needs to do more to proactively find doctors who may not be following good clinical practice when writing exemptions.