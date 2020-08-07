NTSB records: fatal midair collision just Idaho's fourth this century

The deadly crash involved 8 people over Lake Coeur d'Alene.

A midair collision is one of the scariest thing that can happen to an aircraft.

This weekend in North Idaho, two planes carrying as many as eight people collided. The exact death toll is unconfirmed but it could be as high as eight.

Such crashes seem rare. But are they? According to NSTB records, in Washington and Idaho, they are.

Prior to Sunday's tragedy, there had been just three fatal midair collisions in Idaho over the last twenty years. None of them were as deadly as this one appears to be.

The most recent was in 2014 over central Idaho. One person was killed when two prop planes collided. A year earlier, in the same general region, one person was killed and three seriously hurt in another crash involving small planes. And in 2008, three people died and one was seriously injured following a crash between a pair of Cessnas — again in central-western Idaho.

The numbers are similar in Washington: three fatal collisions since the start of the 21st century.

In state however, you actually have to go all the way back to 2005 for the most recent midair crash. That one was between a Cessna and a de Havilland Beaver seaplane, just as the Coeur d'Alene crash was. However, that crash did not happen over water. It killed two people.

In 2004 two Cessnas hit each other southeast of Olympia and one person died. A month before that, two gliders crashed in northwestern Washington, killing one.

Across the six crashes there are a few common themes. For one, they all exclusively involved small aircraft. Large jets have pre-determined routes and so rarely ever crash.

Secondly, in every case, only one of the involved crafts suffered fatalities. Again, the number of deaths in the Coeur d'Alene crash has not been confirmed, but it appears that is not the case this time.

Third, the NSTB conclusions about the cause of each crash was similar. It nearly always involved either one of the pilots not seeing the other plane, or them seeing it but then losing track.