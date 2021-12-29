Ellensburg doctor restricted from issuing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions after KING 5 investigation

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the investigation into the Ellensburg doctor's practice originally aired Nov. 22, 2021.
An Ellensburg physician has been restricted from issuing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions by state health officials after allegedly issuing the exemptions without justification, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday.
A three-month KING 5 investigation found Dr. Anna Elperin, owner repeatedly signed and sold mask and COVID vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington state, in some cases with no questions asked.
Elperin issued COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to undercover KING 5 reporters without asking if they had a qualifying medical condition that precludes them from getting the vaccine, in exchange for a cash fee.
The doctor wrote exemptions for patients who did not provide a legitimate medical reason to receive one, including people who sought to evade local and state pandemic-related mandates.
Charging each patient from $150 to $200 for the forms, Elperin potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars from medical exemption sales a month and profited from state, local and private company policies intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Elperin has 20 days to contest the charges with the state, according to a release from the DOH.
When confronted about the medical exemptions she signed and sold to KING 5’s undercover journalists, Elperin unequivocally denied that she is running an “exemption mill.”
State records show the Department of Health has received a total of 12 mostly COVID-related complaints against Elperin since July 2020. DOH closed 10 complaints without action.