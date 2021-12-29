Ellensburg doctor restricted from issuing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions after KING 5 investigation

Ellensburg physician Anna Elperin is under investigation for allegedly issuing vaccine exemptions to patients without justification.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the investigation into the Ellensburg doctor's practice originally aired Nov. 22, 2021.

An Ellensburg physician has been restricted from issuing COVID-19 vaccine exemptions by state health officials after allegedly issuing the exemptions without justification, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday.

A three-month KING 5 investigation found Dr. Anna Elperin, owner repeatedly signed and sold mask and COVID vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington state, in some cases with no questions asked.

Elperin issued COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to undercover KING 5 reporters without asking if they had a qualifying medical condition that precludes them from getting the vaccine, in exchange for a cash fee.

The doctor wrote exemptions for patients who did not provide a legitimate medical reason to receive one, including people who sought to evade local and state pandemic-related mandates.

Charging each patient from $150 to $200 for the forms, Elperin potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars from medical exemption sales a month and profited from state, local and private company policies intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Elperin has 20 days to contest the charges with the state, according to a release from the DOH.

When confronted about the medical exemptions she signed and sold to KING 5’s undercover journalists, Elperin unequivocally denied that she is running an “exemption mill.”