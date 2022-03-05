Hundreds grabbed a cup of coffee at Cedar Coffee to support Ukraine

Ukrainian-owned coffee shop received an outpouring of support Saturday during their Coffee for Ukraine fundraiser.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cedar Coffee in Spokane announced it would be donating 100% of its Saturday sales to the people of Ukraine on Friday, the next day hundreds lined up to show their support.

The Ukrainian-owned coffee shop was packed on Saturday afternoon with long lines out the door for most of the day. One woman said that she waited over an hour in line for the fundraiser.

One customer told me they waited over an hour in line to get in today… All for just one Americano that helps support those in Ukraine. @KREM2 https://t.co/DHd2ucWx9F pic.twitter.com/0u1TRCxysA — Janelle Finch (@JFinchTV) March 5, 2022

In a post on Instagram, Cedar Coffee said they wanted to gather as much support to help the people fleeing the Ukraine who need help getting food, clothing and a place to live. They also are sending money back to help soldiers fighting for Ukrainian independence.