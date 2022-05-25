Whitman County case linked to Jif peanut butter Salmonella outbreak

A Salmonella case in Whitman County has been linked to a nationwide outbreak involving some Jif peanut butter products.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) shared more information about a person with Salmonella, a case linked to a multi-state outbreak linked to Jif brand peanut butter products.

DOH reports a person in Whitman County has a confirmed case of Salmonella that is linked to the nationwide peanut butter outbreak. DOH said the person in Whitman County was not hospitalized.

So far, people in 12 states have confirmed Salmonella cases that have been linked to certain Jif peanut butter products. The outbreak has led to two hospitalizations, but no deaths. States involved in the outbreak include:

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Massachusetts

Missouri

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington.

The J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall for select Jif products due to potential Salmonella contamination. People should immediately get rid of Jif peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers. Lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date.

People should not eat any of the peanut butter involved in the recall and should also wash and sanitize any utensils that may have touched the recalled product.

“Salmonella infection is very serious, and it is important that people avoid consuming the recalled peanut butter products because it could make you sick,” State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH said.

DOH said people usually become sick from Salmonella one to three days after infection. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting.

Most people with Salmonella recover without any treatment within a week. However, some people may require medical attention or hospitalization. Children younger than 5 and adults over 65 are most at risk.