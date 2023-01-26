MultiCare introduces Moxi the Robot to aid nurses

Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care at MultiCare Deaconess.

SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare introduced a new team member, Moxi the Robot, who will work to support nurses and other medical staff.

Moxi will deliver lab samples and run patient medications, supplies and other items for patient care beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26 at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital. Moxi will serve as an aid to nurses and will not have patient interaction or go into patient rooms.

The addition of Moxi to the team came as hospitals across the country are facing significant staffing challenges, including MultiCare. Moxi will also serve as a way to explore innovative ways to utilize resources most effectively and ensure that nurses and other clinical staff are caring for patients.

“We are excited to be the first hospital in the state to have Moxi on our MultiCare team,” said Jennifer Graham, Deaconess Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer. “Moxi has not taken the place of our caregivers but will serve as an aid for our team.

Moxi is equipped with an arm, gripper hand, and mobility. It is able to transport lightweight medical resources, navigate hospital hallways and drop them off for nurses and other staff.

"Nurses and other clinicians spend significant time during their shifts gathering and delivering supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), patient medications, lab specimens and other items. With Moxi in place, it will ease that burden, allowing our team to do what they do best — take care of our community," Graham said.

Moxi was designed and created by Diligent Robotics, a robotics company from Austin that develops artificial intelligence to enable robots to collaborate with and adapt to humans.

