Spokane Regional Health District opening Monkeypox vaccine clinics for vulnerable populations

The clinics' dates are on Aug 23, Aug 26, and Aug 30. It is appointment-only for vulnerable individuals who meet the clinic’s criteria for vaccination.

People looking to get vaccinated must make appointments at the health district’s website and must pick the date and time that works best for them. No walk-ins are allowed.

At the clinic, the JYYNEOS vaccine for monkeypox will be administered. The vaccine has only been approved for people 18 and older and is determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection.

According to the SRHD, due to the limited availability of the vaccine, they are asking only individuals who meet the following criteria to make a vaccine appointment:

Gay, bisexual, or other person born male who has had sexual contact with another person born male, or trans or non-cisgender people (regardless of sex at birth) who have sex with people who identify as gay, bi, or otherwise MSM in the past 3 months AND

Have at least one of the following risk criteria:* Multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last three months History of early syphilis or gonorrhea in the prior year Methamphetamine use in the last three months Attendance at a bathhouse, public sex venue, or group sex (sex including >3 people at the same time) in the last three months Being houseless/unstably housed (including living in a shelter, car, or congregate setting; living with friends or relatives; couch surfing) in the last 3 months Being incarcerated currently or in the last three months Exchanging sex for money, drugs, or other purposes in the last three months Black, Hispanic/Latino, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI), Asian, Indigenous, or American Indian/Alaska Native



The criteria to qualify for a vaccine appointment may change as monkeypox vaccines become more available and as more information on the monkeypox virus infection is known.

An initial clinic was open for Aug. 19, but those appointments have been filled, according to the SRHD's Twitter.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a viral infection from the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include rashes that may be located near the genitals and can appear on the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

For more information, visit the SRHD website for additional details.

