Spokane Regional Health District looks to get foothold on monkeypox before it reaches Spokane

As of Thursday, there have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Spokane County. However, SRHD officials are still getting ready if potential cases emerge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With monkeypox cases on the rise across the state and nation, Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is trying to get a jump on the disease before it reaches Spokane.

The Washington State Department of Health said the state has had 109 cases of monkeypox as of Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been no cases of monkeypox in Spokane County. But, that doesn’t mean officials with SRHD aren’t getting ready for it.

SRHD said they’re reaching out to people who have been identified as high risk and offering them the JYNNEOS vaccine.

According to SRHD, high risk groups include those with weakened immune systems, LGBTQ members who have had intimate contact with other men in the last 14 days in areas where monkeypox is spreading and anyone who’s had skin-to-skin contact with someone who has an active case of monkeypox.

"Although the vast majority of patients at this time are men, it’s not just men who can be infected with monkeypox and, as we know, we have seen household transmission in the U.S., as well as in Europe,” said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez, adding that cases have also been found in women and children.

Spokane Aids Network executive director Grant Ogren said several of their clients have been asking questions about the disease.

"Just a lot of people that are scared" said Ogren. "A lot of people that are having a little bit of a PTSD moment relating back to the 80s when the AIDS crisis started and people weren’t getting a lot of information.”

Esteban Herevia with Spokane Pride said he’s nervous about the perception monkeypox could have on the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think that it’s the perception that it’s only one group and I think it’s important for us to understand that anybody can get it at any point,” said Herevia

He’s also worried people will be more lax due to pandemic exhaustion.

“This is going to be really tricky in our messaging and our strategy and in making sure that folks understand that, yeah, sure, it may not be affecting you now, but you need to be doing things to prevent it in the future," said Herevia.

At this time, SRHD has a limited supply with 320 doses they received from DOH.

According to Dr. Velázquez, there have been no vaccines administered as of Thursday, but said they should be ready to give vaccinations as early as next week.

If someone does feel like they fall into one of these high-risk categories and wants the vaccine, Dr. Velázquez said they should reach out to their provider or contact SRHD to help them get connected to on to start the process.

Right now, SRHD is prioritizing first doses. That decision was made because how quickly cases are spreading, along with vaccine demand & shortages, the amount of information available and the high number of people eligible.

For more information about monkeypox, go here.

