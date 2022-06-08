Seattle's first Monkeypox vaccine pop-up clinic runs out of shots

Public Health- Seattle & King County held a free community vaccine event for those at high risk of Monkeypox exposure, with more than 500 able to receive a dose.

SEATTLE — Public Health- Seattle and King County held its first free community Monkeypox vaccination event on Saturday.

Cedric Wright was one of hundreds who got vaccinated for Monkeypox or MPV, and is feeling a sense of relief,

“I did get a vaccine. I'm very excited,” Wright said.

The line wrapped around Seattle Central College Saturday, with more than 500 people able to get the shot.

“Definitely try to find a way to get vaccinated. it's worth it,” said Wright.

That’s the challenge for health officials.

“We have more people show up than we will have vaccines,” said Dr. Mark Del Beccaro, Deputy Assistant Chief for Public Health- Seattle and King County.

There is a limited supply of the MPV vaccine, which is why doses were only available to those at the highest risk of exposure.

“We know we don't have enough vaccines that we would love to have to be able to help the entire community, so we are prioritizing higher risk groups right now,” said Dr. Del Beccaro.

So far, the Washington State Department of Health reports 159 cases of MPV statewide, with 153 of those in King County.

The vaccine is a two-dose series, and health officials are prioritizing getting the first doses out quickly.

“The minute we have a dose, we are throwing it out there,” said Ben Meana, operations manager for community vaccination events.

Public Health – Seattle King County received more than 4,000 doses Friday. It needs enough to vaccinate approximately 40,000 people. Its top priorities are getting more vaccines and meeting people where they are, by holding weekend clinics.

Health officials said while MPV is disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ+ community, anyone can get it.

“This is a community issue, but right now, our cases are in this community and we need to respond to that,” said Meana.

The virus can spread through contact with an infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluid; prolonged respiratory face-to-face contact; or potentially from objects or clothing used by someone with the illness.

"Remember that it's not an STI. This isn't just for the gay community. It's going to affect all of us. It's public health and it's a public health crisis and we should just talk honestly and openly about it for sure,” said Wright.

Public Health said if you need a vaccine, check with your provider or Harborview Sexual Health Clinic, which will be receiving more doses next week.