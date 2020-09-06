YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said on Monday that five counties are still in Phase 1 of reopening the state.

One of the five counties is Yakima County. Not only are they one of the five, they have the highest rate of coronavirus cases of any county on the U.S. West Coast.

Health experts point to a large number of essential workers, a large number of cases in long-term care facilities and a large agricultural workforce living and working in close quarters as the causes. There are currently 249,325 residents, which makes Yakima county the 8th largest county in Washington.

There are no counties larger than Yakima that have more cases, with the exception of King County.

As of today, Yakima County has 4,929 cumulative cases. On Monday, the Yakima Health Department reported 264 new cases. That's the largest jump in all of Washington for the day.

The second highest date was recorded on June 2, with 144 new cases.

Inslee said he is concerned about the rate of the infection spreading in Yakima County, and said he is looking into figuring out more information on how to help the people of the county.

Since June 3, there's been a county-wide initiative that requires people who are out and about to wear masks. So far, 101 people have died from the virus in the county, according to the Washington Department of Health.

According to the Yakima Health Department, 26 percent of those with the virus are white, while 67 percent of the people with coronavirus are Hispanic or Latino.

More information on coronavirus stats in Yakima County can be found on the county's website.

