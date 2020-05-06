WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Whitman County submitted an application to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of Washington State's reopening plan, Friday.

Whitman County Public Health and Board of County Commissioners submitted the request to the State Secretary of Health.

According to the Whitman County Director of Public Health Troy Henderson, Whitman county remains at 20 total positive cases of the coronavirus. Eighteen of those cases have recovered, and two are stable and isolating at home.

Whitman county was approved to move into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on May 15, making the county eligible to advance on June 5.

In order to move forward, the county was required to have less than 25 cases per 100,000 people in a two week period. Whitman County had two cases over a two week period per 50 thousand people, according to the health department.

Whtiman County also met the requirements for healthcare system readiness, testing, case and contact investigations, and protecting high risk populations, according to the County's Phase 3 application.

