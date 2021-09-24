Where seniors and high-risk people can get COVID-19 booster shots in Spokane

Here is everything you need to know about where you can get a booster shot in the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers across the U.S. are offering booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those individuals who qualify, this comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval on Friday.

Booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available for some people who have had Pfizer two-dose series.

President Joe Biden on Friday urged those eligible for boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to get the added protection a day after the CDC endorsed the extra doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, according to Press News.

As of Sept. 24, about 5,600 CVS stores across the country will be administering the Pfizer booster, including 36 locations in Washington to qualifying individuals.

The CDC says these people are eligible and advice to get a third Pfizer shot:

• People ages 65 years and older and residents living in long-term care facilities.

• People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

• People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk

• Workers 18 years old and older, who are at increased risk of exposure and transmission because of their jobs.

Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible for a booster dose.

People getting the booster dose don't need proof of vaccination or a eligibility prescription to get the vaccine, and all doses of the vaccine are free of charge

Here is the list with the locations where people who qualify can get the booster dose vaccine:

Local clinics offering booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

These Spokane clinics are offering Pfizer booster dose vaccine. People need to call to check vaccine availability or do an online appointment at their main website.

Kaiser Permanente Riverfront Medical Center is offering the Pfizer booster shot at the 546 N Jefferson St. No.200, and 322 W North River Dr., at its Spokane locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. People is advice to call or check for appointment availability. Check here for more Kaiser medical center locations at Spokane.

Consistent Care Service is also administrating the Pfizer booster shot at 1235 N Post St. No.201, in Spokane, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

List of local Spokane, Spokane Valley pharmacies offering booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Other local clinics such as CHAS and Unify Community Health Clinics are working with CDC guidance and will give an update about when the COVID-19 booster shots will be available for those individuals who qualify.

For more information about vaccine locations, the vaccine brands available, and walk-in or scheduling details, use the Vaccine Finder.

Here is a list of recommendations you need to know if you are thinking on getting your Pfizer booster shot:

Eligible individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com.

Scheduling an appointment online is strongly recommended for individuals looking to receive the booster shot to ensure that it is available at the pharmacy location of their choice..

As of Friday Sept. 24, the CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country.