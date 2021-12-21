Where and when to get rapid COVID-19 tests for holidays in Spokane

The Spokane Regional Health District recommends COVID-19 testing before holiday gatherings. Here's how you can find a rapid test.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Rapid COVID-19 tests will be available ahead of the Christmas holiday and on New Year's Eve at Spokane Falls Community College.

These rapid tests came to be through Discovery Health MD’s established partnerships with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) and the Washington State Department of Health. The antigen tests will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2021 at the Spokane Falls Community College.

According to a press release from SRHD, as residents are planning to visit loved ones over the holidays, implementing holiday hours along with rapid antigen testing options will “increase the overall testing capacity to keep loved ones safe.

The testing site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2021. Discovery Health MD will perform the rapid BD Veritor Antigen tests for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVD-19. Test results are delivered through a secure online portal. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call.

SRHD recommends COVID-19 testing before gathering with friends and family, regardless of vaccination status, spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said. Those who may have been in close contact with a person positive for COVID-19 should seek a lab-based PCR test instead of a rapid test. Results for PCR tests will usually be received within 72 hours. Hawkins said rapid test results will arrive within one hour.

For those who don’t have symptoms or have minor symptoms and haven’t been notified of exposure, taking an at-home rapid antigen test before attending gatherings is still advised. These tests are available over the counter at drug stores or by ordering free test kits online at sayyescovidhometest.org. Although people may not receive these in time for Christmas, they should receive them before New Year’s Eve plans. Also, the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Spokane Falls Community College is offering free rapid antigen testing on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the press release, online registration for an appointment time is encouraged but not required. Health insurance will be asked for but is not required. There is no cost for the test.

SRHD health officials also mentioned that although the rapid antigen tests are not often accepted for negative test verification in order to travel or attend events, they do help people make good decisions about attending holiday gatherings with friends and family. People learn within an hour whether they need to stay home and isolate in order to keep others safe.