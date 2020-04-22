OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee gave more insight about how the state will eventually reopen its economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee addressed the public on Tuesday evening, thanking Washingtonians for respecting the stay-home order issued to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We know this crisis has shaken all of us,” Inslee said.

He also said State Health Officer Dr. Katy Lofy informed him that the spread of COVID-19 is “likely declining” in the state.

However, Inslee said the economy will reopen gradually, and not all at once.

“It will look more like the turning of a dial than the flipping of a switch,” Inslee said.

What Inslee said has to happen to start reopening the state

Inslee said the state will not be able to lift most of the restrictions by May 4, which is when the current order is scheduled to expire, but didn’t name a date to which the order would be extended.

“We will not be able to lift many of the restrictions by May 4, and we will let you know when we can lift those restrictions as soon as we know,” Inslee said.

The governor said he hopes data will let them lift certain restrictions sooner than others, such as allowing more outdoor recreation. He also said he had met and came to agreements with construction companies and unions to develop a plan to allow limited returns to construction with certain distancing restrictions in place.

He also said he will modify orders if the data suggests its safe to do so, but current data shows that a full-lifting of restrictions would lead to a rise in the spread of the virus.

“We need healthy people to build a healthy economy,” Inslee said.

The first thing that will need to happen before widespread reopening is the formation of a team to do contact training for possible and confirmed coronavirus cases along with widespread testing, he said.

He compared this team to a fire brigade in terms of rapid response times, much like he has in the past. As for the team working on contact tracing, Inslee said it would be made up of about 1,500 workers by the second week of May, and would include health care workers, volunteers and national guard members.

This widespread testing would need to hit 20-30,000 tests a day in Washington, Inslee said, which hasn’t been possible yet due to multiple barriers stopping the procurement of testing kit supplies.

As for the testing, Inslee said this is a problem across the nation, and that he sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence expressing these concerns.

“Governors are not wrong on this, both Republicans and Democrats,” Inslee said of calls for more testing supply production.

Inslee said industries will have to make changes and work with restrictions until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and rolled out. These guidelines will include increased distancing in workplaces, extensive cleaning and having the proper equipment for all employees to stay safe.

The governor also said that the state needs to make sure people have proper, safe housing as Washington moves forward through the pandemic. In addition to this, the state ill need to provide mental health and substance abuse resources for people struggling due to the pandemic and the subsequent stay-home orders.

“The reality we need to be aware of is simply this: We will need to be able to steer ourselves away from this for quite sometime,” Inslee said.

The governor also said the pandemic has shown disparities in communities that will cause some families to not recover as quickly as others. Due to this, he said, investments will need to be accelerated and innovation will be needed to help the economy.

Inslee also touched on the rise in virtual communication in businesses, education and personal lives, saying that it will continue to be needed.

To help decide on when different restrictions can be lifted, Inslee said he is appointing three different groups to help guide decision. These groups will look at areas such as public health, passing orders for the safe return to work, economic recovery and reopening, and ensuring the availability of necessary health resources.

Near the end of his address, he again thanked the people of Washington for making sacrifices during the stay-home order.

“The efforts of 7.6 Washingtonians are keeping us afloat,” Inslee said.

