Washington hits 70% vaccine goal

As of Monday, the Department of Health reports almost 8 million doses of the vaccine have been given out.

WASHINGTON — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced 70% percent of the state population that is 16 and older has been vaccinated as of Monday morning.

To reach this number the department included data from the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans of Affairs. This number is still higher than the number on the DOH dashboard.

Another GREAT announcement as of a few minutes ago, WA has now hit 70%! 🥳🎉🥳🎉👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xiK69M9cP0 — Office of Dr. Umair A. Shah, WA Sec of Health (@WaHealthSec) July 14, 2021

Washington Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair A. Shah also announced that 8 million doses of the vaccine have been given out. Almost 4.3 million people have received the shot.

Dr. Shah also tweeted that there have not been any significant variants or breakthroughs so far in the state but, officials are monitoring cases.

The state's economy reopened on June 30 as vaccination efforts continue becoming more focused on mobile outreach, especially for parts of the population that was most impacted by the pandemic.