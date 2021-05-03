Idaho launches new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

The governor says the new system will help alleviate the frustration many people experienced trying to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

BOISE, Idaho — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments.

At the direction of Gov. Brad Little, the state created a new pre-registration solution to help alleviate the frustration that many Idahoans have experienced in trying to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine – should they choose to do so – is my top priority," Little said. "The new pre-registration system is designed to take the frustration out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It is user-friendly, easy to understand, and it was built from the ground up with Idahoans in mind."

The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. You can add your name to the waiting list regardless of when you are eligible to get the vaccine.

Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don't have to check websites or call providers.

Idahoans aged 65 and older who have not received the vaccine are encouraged to use the new system so they can get on the list and an enrolled provider in their area can contact them to schedule an appointment.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-registration System is open to all who live or work in Idaho.

