All Idahoans age 16-44 will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 26

Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee voted to approve a plan that would allow all Idahoans age 16-44 to be eligible for vaccination by the end of April.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held a press briefing to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

During the meeting, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch announced that members of the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) determined Idahoans age 16-44 will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 26.

This means as many as 200,000 Idahoans could become eligible to be vaccinated every two weeks moving forward, according to IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen.

The committee voted to approve the plan on Monday, with Idaho Gov. Brad Little approving the recommendation on Tuesday.

Rather than basing eligibility on occupation, Group 3 is now based on age and pre-existing conditions. As of Monday, Idahoans age 55-64 with at least one underlying health condition are eligible to receive the vaccine. That group will be given priority for one week, at which point all Idahoans age 55-64 in the general population will become eligible.

After those two weeks, Idahoans age 45-54 will become eligible and given priority for two weeks, giving priority to those in that age group with underlying health conditions.

Beginning April 12, Idahoans age 16-44 with at least one pre-existing condition will become eligible to receive the vaccine. After this group is given two weeks of priority vaccination, all Idahoans age 16-44 will become eligible to receive the vaccine, according to Shaw-Tulloch.

"This means that before May 1, all Idahoans will be eligible for vaccines," she said. "We're very excited about this opportunity."

It is important to note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals between the age of 16 and 17.

In the event that the parent of a 16 to 17-year-old does not want their child to receive the vaccine, but the child does, a discussion will need to be had between the patient and provider, according to Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds.

During a meeting on March 2, Jeppesen announced Idahoans in subgroup 2.3, which includes frontline and other essential workers, would become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15, meaning as many as 134,000 Idahoans are now eligible.

The vote comes as numerous vaccine providers and local entities have begun putting Idahoans on "no-waste" waitlists. These lists were provided to ensure unused doses of the COVID-19 vaccine did not go to waste, as the shelf life of these vaccines is relatively short.

While the state of Idaho is now opening up appointments to adults in the 55-64 age range with one of those conditions, some providers do not verify that the patients have one or more of them.

There is no requirement to provide documentation to prove the patient has an underlying condition, according to IDHW. Instead, eligibility determination will be based on the honor's system.