Two Idaho health care workers have severe allergic reactions after COVID-19 vaccine

One of the reports came from North Idaho, state officials said. Both people had a history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication.

IDAHO, USA — Public health officials in Idaho are reporting that two health care workers experienced severe allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The reactions, also referred to as serious adverse events, were reported in unspecified cities of North Idaho and the Treasure Valley, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare.

Katherine Hoyer with the Panhandle Health District confirmed that the severe allergic reaction did not happen in one of Idaho's five northernmost counties.

An investigation of both incidents is ongoing. One person has recovered fully and the other is hospitalized but expected to be discharged on Wednesday, health officials said.

Both people had a known history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication.

“The CDC considers a history of severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis to any vaccine or to any injectable therapy as a precaution, but not contraindication, to vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the Idaho Division of Public Health, in a press release. “In light of these events, we are concerned about the risk to people with such a history and recommend that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking this vaccine until more is known.”

Two health care workers in Alaska also showed adverse reactions to the vaccine about 10 minutes after receiving it and were treated. Britain reported a few similar cases one week earlier. That’s why vaccine recipients are supposed to be observed after getting the shot, in case they need immediate treatment.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reviewing data from multiple systems, including the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System and state reporting systems, where providers and individuals who receive the vaccine can report any reaction they think is related to vaccination.

A spokesperson for Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene told KREM on Monday that nearly 700 of its employees had been vaccinated against coronavirus.